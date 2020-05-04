Viva-MTS reopens service centers in Yerevan, provinces
May 4, 2020 - 18:06 AMT
PanARMENIAN.Net - Upon the Commandant’s decision, Viva-MTS has resumed operation of all its service centers across Yerevan and the provinces, except for the ones located inside Dalma Garden Mall and Zvartnots Airport, the company said in a statement on Monday, May 4.
The entire range of services is available at service centers.
The centers are equipped with preventive means, are regularly disinfected, the staff is provided with masks, gloves and alcohol-based hand sanitizer gels, and is trained for taking the required preventive measures as recommended.
Viva-MTS said it is encouraging subscribers to keep the 2 meter social distancing requirement. It is also recommended to wear face masks for prevention purposes, whenever possible.
The service centers are working Monday through Friday, from 10:00 to 18:00.
