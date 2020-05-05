Armenia reports 112 new Covid-19 cases; Country total now at 2619

PanARMENIAN.Net - The number of confirmed coronavirus cases in Armenia grew by 112 to reach 2619 on Tuesday, May 5 morning, according to information provided by the Health Ministry.

Fresh figures also revealed that 40 more people have recovered from the disease in the country, and one other patient has died.

25846 tests have been performed since the beginning of the outbreak in the country, the National Center For Disease Control and Prevention said.

Armenia has extended the state of emergency in the country by May 14 and restricted the movement of citizens.

So far, 1111 people have recovered, 40 have died from the coronavirus in the country, while six others carrying the virus have died from other causes.