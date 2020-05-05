Armenia: President axes Minister of Environment
May 5, 2020 - 19:16 AMT
PanARMENIAN.Net - Armenian Minister of Environment Erik Grigoryan was dismissed from his post on Tuesday, May 5.
President Armen Sarkissian signed the decree on Tuesday.
Grigoryan was appointed in the position in June 2019 and was previously the Minister of Nature Protection. He has authored a number of publications and research papers published in Armenia, Russia, Greece and Germany.
