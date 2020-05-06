Coronavirus: UK death toll passes Italy to be highest in Europe
May 6, 2020 - 12:47 AMT
PanARMENIAN.Net - The United Kingdom now has the highest number of coronavirus deaths in Europe, the BBC reports citing the latest government figures.
There have been 29,427 deaths recorded across the UK - a figure Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab said was "a massive tragedy".
The latest total for Italy, previously the highest in Europe, now stands at 29,315.
But experts say it could be months before full global comparisons can be made.
Both Italy and the UK record the deaths of people who have tested positive for coronavirus.
Each country also has different testing regimes, with Italy conducting more tests than the UK to date.
