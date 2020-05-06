Pashinyan: 225 modern surveillance cameras installed on frontline
May 6, 2020 - 16:19 AMT
PanARMENIAN.Net - Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan said on Wednesday, May 6 that 225 modern surveillance cameras have been installed on the frontline.
Pashinyan said at the National Assembly that 64 combat posts have been electrified, 134 combat positions received permanent water supply, while 35 posts have been equipped with modular bathrooms.
Pashinyan also revealed that more positions are switching to private canteen services, with the share of soldiers benefiting from the new system soaring to 90%.
Top stories
RSF said media diversity has blossomed but the government has failed to reduce the media’s polarization.
Narek Vanesyan shared a picture of the couple on Facebook and said he met them at a recent inspection.
Austria is among the 16 countries whose citizens can't visit Armenia, according to a decision by the Commandant's Office.
People around the world have been panic-buying toilet paper amid the rapid spread of the novel coronavirus.
Partner news
Latest news
Armenia PM, WHO Director General talk over the phone The Prime Minister presented the coronavirus situation in the country and the government’s response to Covid-19.
Russia reports more than 10K coronavirus cases for fourth day Some 21,327 people have recovered and 1,537 others have died of the coronavirus.
Memes and opinions ensue after Elon Musk names baby X Æ A-12 Tesla CEO Elon Musk and musician Grimes have officially introduced the world to their first child together.
VEON withdraws from negotiations with Ucom in Armenia VEON Armenia had applied to the Public Services Regulatory Commission to sell its shares to Ucom.