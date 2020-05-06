Pashinyan: 225 modern surveillance cameras installed on frontline

PanARMENIAN.Net - Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan said on Wednesday, May 6 that 225 modern surveillance cameras have been installed on the frontline.

Pashinyan said at the National Assembly that 64 combat posts have been electrified, 134 combat positions received permanent water supply, while 35 posts have been equipped with modular bathrooms.

Pashinyan also revealed that more positions are switching to private canteen services, with the share of soldiers benefiting from the new system soaring to 90%.