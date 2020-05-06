Armenia PM, WHO Director General talk over the phone

Armenia PM, WHO Director General talk over the phone
May 6, 2020 - 17:35 AMT

PanARMENIAN.Net - Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan had a telephone conversation with World Health Organization Director General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus on the latter’s initiative օն Wednesday, May 6.

The Prime Minister presented the situation with the coronavirus in the country and the government’s response to Covid-19. The interlocutors exchanged views on the global situation caused by the pandemic.

Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan highlighted the activities implemented by the World Health Organization in the current situation.

The parties also discussed the prospects of cooperation between the Government of the Republic of Armenia and the World Health Organization.

