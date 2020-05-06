Armenia PM, WHO Director General talk over the phone
May 6, 2020 - 17:35 AMT
PanARMENIAN.Net - Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan had a telephone conversation with World Health Organization Director General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus on the latter’s initiative օն Wednesday, May 6.
The Prime Minister presented the situation with the coronavirus in the country and the government’s response to Covid-19. The interlocutors exchanged views on the global situation caused by the pandemic.
Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan highlighted the activities implemented by the World Health Organization in the current situation.
The parties also discussed the prospects of cooperation between the Government of the Republic of Armenia and the World Health Organization.
Top stories
Sarkissian hosted the ambassador in the presidential palace and discussed the situation created by the coronavirus.
"We are aware of the assessment of those elections by the international observers," Anna Naghdalyan said.
The Prime Minister could not reveal exactly how many Tor systems had been delivered due to military secrecy.
Armenian ambassador Hasmik Tolmajian thanked the Senators for the decision on December 18 evening.
Partner news
Latest news
Russia reports more than 10K coronavirus cases for fourth day Some 21,327 people have recovered and 1,537 others have died of the coronavirus.
Memes and opinions ensue after Elon Musk names baby X Æ A-12 Tesla CEO Elon Musk and musician Grimes have officially introduced the world to their first child together.
Pashinyan: 225 modern surveillance cameras installed on frontline Nikol Pashinyan said at the National Assembly that 64 combat posts have been electrified․
VEON withdraws from negotiations with Ucom in Armenia VEON Armenia had applied to the Public Services Regulatory Commission to sell its shares to Ucom.