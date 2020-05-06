No Karabakh settlement acceptable “unless approved by Armenians”

PanARMENIAN.Net - Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan has said that no solution to the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict can be considered acceptable if it is not approved by the people of Armenia and Artsakh (Karabakh).

Pashinyan’s remarks came in response to comments by Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov who said that a document envisaging a step-by-step settlement of the conflict has been proposed.

“The solution, which can theoretically be realized, is the one that will be acceptable for the peoples of Armenia, Artsakh and Azerbaijan,” Pashinyan told the parliament on Wednesday, May 6.

"Unless such an agreement is reached, there can be no solution at all.”