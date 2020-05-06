No Karabakh settlement acceptable “unless approved by Armenians”
May 6, 2020 - 21:32 AMT
PanARMENIAN.Net - Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan has said that no solution to the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict can be considered acceptable if it is not approved by the people of Armenia and Artsakh (Karabakh).
Pashinyan’s remarks came in response to comments by Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov who said that a document envisaging a step-by-step settlement of the conflict has been proposed.
“The solution, which can theoretically be realized, is the one that will be acceptable for the peoples of Armenia, Artsakh and Azerbaijan,” Pashinyan told the parliament on Wednesday, May 6.
"Unless such an agreement is reached, there can be no solution at all.”
Top stories
"We are aware of the assessment of those elections by the international observers," Anna Naghdalyan said.
The Prime Minister could not reveal exactly how many Tor systems had been delivered due to military secrecy.
Armenian ambassador Hasmik Tolmajian thanked the Senators for the decision on December 18 evening.
Artsrun Hovhannisyan said that only after the Armenian side’s retaliatory fire did the Azerbaijani troops cease shooting.
Partner news
Latest news
Russia reports more than 10K coronavirus cases for fourth day Some 21,327 people have recovered and 1,537 others have died of the coronavirus.
Memes and opinions ensue after Elon Musk names baby X Æ A-12 Tesla CEO Elon Musk and musician Grimes have officially introduced the world to their first child together.
Pashinyan: 225 modern surveillance cameras installed on frontline Nikol Pashinyan said at the National Assembly that 64 combat posts have been electrified․
VEON withdraws from negotiations with Ucom in Armenia VEON Armenia had applied to the Public Services Regulatory Commission to sell its shares to Ucom.