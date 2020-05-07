Armenia will raise new funds to upgrade nuclear plant
May 7, 2020 - 21:10 AMT
PanARMENIAN.Net - Armenia will raise new funds to upgrade the Nuclear Power Plant in Metsamor, Minister of Territorial Administration and Infrastructures Suren Papikyan said in the parliament on Thursday, May 7.
According to him, authorities are planning to change the format of financing, and no funds from Russia will be attracted.
“Armenia is considering raising new funds right. And we are negotiating with partners to not extend the loan agreement that has expired,” Papikyan explained.
Most of the $270 million loan provided by Russia has already been spent on the modernization of the NPP.
Top stories
The ruble was trading at a low of 74.9 to $1 on March 9 morning, after another wild start to the week for financial markets.
Pashinyan said that raising the efficiency of the fight against corruption will be one of the most important challenges.
The Council adopted revised conclusions on the EU list of non-cooperative jurisdictions for tax purposes.
“It’s a speculation, we can neither comment or react to it,” an Diana Gazinyan from HSBC Armenia said.
Partner news
Latest news
Missing masterpieces discovered in Armenia Among the missing objects were Saryan’s “Hayastan” and the central panel of Zardaryan’s “Rebirth” triptych.
Georgia to host international tourists from July 1 Prime Minister Giorgi Gakharia said Georgia will be one of the first countries to open its borders.
Mkhitaryan says his time in London is "over" – report Arsenal are ready to do business, and have placed a £9m (€10.2 million) asking price on Mkhitaryan.
Leopard spotted in northern Armenian province for 1st time in 50 years Tavush has thus become the fourth province in the country where at least one leopard is living.