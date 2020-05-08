Armenia lawmakers scuffle in parliament
May 8, 2020 - 11:33 AMT
PanARMENIAN.Net - Armenia's parliament descended into chaos for a brief moment on Friday, May 8 when lawmakers clashed as MP Edmon Marukyan was addressing the National Assembly and the government from the chamber.
Legislators pushed and shoved each other on the floor after Marukyan from the opposition Bright Armenia party and Sasun Mikayelyan from the ruling My Step bloc traded insults.
It is not entirely clear why lawmakers clashed but the brief bout of pushing and shouting ensued after Marukyan urged Babken Tunyan from My Step against using words that could create tension in the parliament.
Mikayelyan then joined the dispute, and the two were then seen hitting each other before other MPs joined to separate the two.
