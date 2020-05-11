Covid-19 aid: Armenia distributes $145m among legal entities, individuals
May 11, 2020 - 12:05 AMT
PanARMENIAN.Net - Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan said Monday, May 11 that AMD 70.3 billion (more than $145 million) have so far been distributed within 17 aid packages, designed to alleviate the economic impact of the coronavirus pandemic in the country.
The money has been distributed among legal entities and individuals alike, Pashinyan said in a Facebook post.
Armenia has extended the state of emergency in the country by May 14 but removed most restrictions.
So far, 3392 cases have been announced, 1359 people have recovered, 46 have died from the coronavirus in the country, while 17 others carrying the virus have died from other causes.
