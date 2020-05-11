Armenia reports 79 new Covid-19 cases; Country total now at 3392

Armenia reports 79 new Covid-19 cases; Country total now at 3392
May 11, 2020 - 11:11 AMT

PanARMENIAN.Net - The number of confirmed coronavirus cases in Armenia grew by 79 to reach 3392 on Saturday, May 11 morning, according to information provided by the Health Ministry.

Fresh figures also revealed that 34 more people have recovered from the disease in the country, while three others have died.

32561 tests have been performed since the beginning of the outbreak in the country, the National Center For Disease Control and Prevention said.

Armenia has extended the state of emergency in the country by May 14, but has eased most restrictions.

So far, 1359 people have recovered, 46 have died from the coronavirus in the country, while 17 others carrying the virus have died from other causes.

 Top stories
RSF: Armenia's position on press freedom index unchanged at 61RSF: Armenia's position on press freedom index unchanged at 61
RSF said media diversity has blossomed but the government has failed to reduce the media’s polarization.
157 out of Armenia's 190 Covid-19 patients related to 2 primary carriers157 out of Armenia's 190 Covid-19 patients related to 2 primary carriers
The first case is a woman who arrived from Italy amid the raging pandemic and attended a crowded engagement party.
Wizz Air starting Yerevan-Vienna flights from March 20Wizz Air starting Yerevan-Vienna flights from March 20
Austria is among the 16 countries whose citizens can't visit Armenia, according to a decision by the Commandant's Office.
Žižek: Why people are panic buying toilet paperŽižek: Why people are panic buying toilet paper
People around the world have been panic-buying toilet paper amid the rapid spread of the novel coronavirus.
Partner news
 Articles
Armenia eco-camps entice more and more foreign travelers

Green tourism on the rise in Syunik

 Most popular in the section
Levon Aronian’s wife, Arianne Caoili, dies aged 33
AGMI launches "virtual memory march" on Armenian Genocide anniv.
Armenia: Newly-married doctor and nurse “honeymooning” in hospital
U.S. State Dept.: Armenia, Azerbaijan have more IFVs than they're supposed to
Home
All news
Overview: Society
Other news in this section
 Latest news
Iranian navy ship "sunk by friendly fire" from frigate A new anti-ship missile being tested by the frigate Jamaran hit the light support ship Konarak.
Singapore scientists cancel Covid-19 prognosis for Armenia The researchers have removed all the graphs and charts for various countries from their website․
Tesla sues California county in virus factory closure fight Tesla said the county’s position left it no choice but to take legal action to ensure employees can go back to work.
Last Armenian of Bangladesh dies Michael Joseph Martin spent decades as custodian of the Armenian Church of the Holy Resurrection.