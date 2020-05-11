Armenia reports 79 new Covid-19 cases; Country total now at 3392

PanARMENIAN.Net - The number of confirmed coronavirus cases in Armenia grew by 79 to reach 3392 on Saturday, May 11 morning, according to information provided by the Health Ministry.

Fresh figures also revealed that 34 more people have recovered from the disease in the country, while three others have died.

32561 tests have been performed since the beginning of the outbreak in the country, the National Center For Disease Control and Prevention said.

Armenia has extended the state of emergency in the country by May 14, but has eased most restrictions.

So far, 1359 people have recovered, 46 have died from the coronavirus in the country, while 17 others carrying the virus have died from other causes.