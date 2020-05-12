Kobe Bryant crash passengers were negligent: court documents

PanARMENIAN.Net - The brother of the pilot in the helicopter crash that killed all nine people aboard including NBA legend Kobe Bryant says the passengers had fault and were negligent, according to court papers filed recently, CNN reports.

Attorneys for Berge Zobayan, listed as successor in interest for pilot Ara Zobayan, allege "any injuries or damages to plaintiffs and/or their decedent was directly caused in full or in part by the negligence or fault of plaintiffs and/or their decedent," according to the 7-page document.

The document, an answer to a wrongful death lawsuit filed by Bryant's widow, Vanessa Bryant, adds the passengers knew the risks involved.

"And that this negligence was a substantial factor in causing their purported damages, for which this answering defendant bears no responsibility," the response says.

Attorneys for Zobayan shift "negligence, fault or wrongful conduct of third parties, whom this answering defendant neither controlled nor had the right to control."

Among other requests, Berge Zobayan's lawyers ask for judgment in his favor and for the lawsuit to be dismissed.

Vanessa Bryant's attorney filed her complaint February 24, the same day a memorial service was held for Kobe Bryant and the couple's daughter Gianna.

The complaint held Island Express, the helicopter company, and Ara Zobayan responsible for the crash citing numerous counts of negligence.