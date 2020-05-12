Qatar Airways giving away 100,000 free tickets to health workers

PanARMENIAN.Net - Qatar Airways will give away 100,000 free tickets to frontline healthcare professionals to say thank you for their heroic work looking after people during the current Covid-19 pandemic.

The giveaway will open at 00.01 AM on May 12 and close at 23:59 on May 18 Doha time (GMT+3). Healthcare professionals can register for the offer on the company website by submitting a form to receive a unique promotion code, offered on a first come, first served basis.

Healthcare professionals from every country in the world will be eligible for tickets. To ensure the application process is fair and transparent, each country will receive a daily allocation of tickets, depending on its population size, staggered over a seven day period from May 12 to 18. The daily allocation will be released at 00:01 AM Doha time throughout the campaign period.

Healthcare professionals that receive the promotion code can book up to two complimentary Economy Class return tickets on Qatar Airways operated flights – one for themselves and one for a companion – to anywhere on the airline’s global network. Tickets must be booked before November 26, with travel valid until December 10. The tickets will be fully flexible, with an unlimited number of destination or date changes allowed without any fees. Fare and surcharges will be waived on tickets, while airport taxes apply.

Irish budget carrier Ryanair, meanwhile, is planning to reintroduce 40% of its flights, including those to Armenia, in July, subject to travel restrictions being lifted and safety measures being brought in at airports, the company said in a statement on Tuesday, May 12.