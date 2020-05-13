Coronavirus: Russia reports 10K+ cases in past 24 hours
May 13, 2020 - 17:39 AMT
PanARMENIAN.Net - Russia has documented 10,028 cases of COVID-19, a disease caused by the novel coronavirus, in the past 24 hours, with the total amount of cases reaching 242,271, TASS reported the Russian anti-coronavirus crisis center as saying on Wednesday, May, 13.
According to the crisis center, the daily increase in cases has gone down to 4.3% compared to 4.9% a day earlier.
The officials noted that 4,461 of newly diagnosed patients (44.5%) do not exhibit symptoms of the disease.
Photo. Ria Novosti
