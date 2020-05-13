Armenia moving to make wearing face masks mandatory
May 13, 2020 - 15:08 AMT
PanARMENIAN.Net - Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan has said that Armenia is going to make it mandatory for citizens to wear a face mask when leaving their homes.
Pashinyan on Wednesday, May 13 strolled through the streets of Yerevan and revealed in a Facebook live that the state of emergency will be extended for a second time.
The Prime Minister urged citizens to practice social distancing and said that the government's goal is not to keep people trapped in their homes, but to make them adhere to safety rules.
He said that the requirement to wear face masks in public was not introduced earlier because the country could face a shortage of masks.
Now, he says, the production of face masks in the country is on the rise, and expressed hope that the price for masks will drop gradually.
Armenia has eased most restrictions imposed under the state of emergency, a measure extended until May 14.
The number of confirmed coronavirus cases in Armenia grew by 180 to reach 3718 on Wednesday, according to information provided by the Health Ministry. So far, 1500 people have recovered, 48 have died from the coronavirus in the country, while 21 others carrying the virus have died from other causes.
Top stories
RSF said media diversity has blossomed but the government has failed to reduce the media’s polarization.
The first case is a woman who arrived from Italy amid the raging pandemic and attended a crowded engagement party.
Austria is among the 16 countries whose citizens can't visit Armenia, according to a decision by the Commandant's Office.
People around the world have been panic-buying toilet paper amid the rapid spread of the novel coronavirus.
Partner news
Latest news
UNICEF: 6,000 more children could die each day from preventable causes The analysis says an additional 1.2 million deaths of children under the age of 5 could occur in just six months
Sweden revises coronavirus strategy after elderly deaths spiral The government of Prime Minister Stefan Lofven plans to spend about $220 million on ratcheting up staff levels․
Twitter allows employees to work from home "forever" A spokesperson said the company does not anticipate being one of the first firms to return to offices.
The once thriving Armenian presence in Bangladesh is no more The region that has been home to a thriving Armenian community for hundreds of years.