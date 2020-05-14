Viva-MTS now offering VoD streaming to MTS TV users
May 14, 2020 - 10:43 AMT
PanARMENIAN.Net - Viva-MTS announced on Wednesday, May 13 that in the updated version of the MTS TV application, people can now watch their favorite programs, shows and movies with the new VoD (videos on demand) feature.
Users just need to update the already installed MTS TV app on mobile devices.
MTS TV app’s VoD consists of four categories: TV shows, TV series, TV movies, and Kids, which includes animated films with Armenian dubbing. No additional money is charged for using the VoD.
"Please be reminded that the MTS TV app allows watching Armenian HD channels, as well as many international TV channels in high quality via mobile devices," the company said in the statement.
To use the MTS TV app, you just needs to download the it and register by simply entering a phone number and other required information.
The application charges AMD 1000/30 days.
Top stories
Gurgen Khachatryan claimed that the "illegalities have been taking place in 2020."
The care reaction is slated to launch globally on Facebook’s app and website sometime next week.
The Yesayan brothers had earlier offered AMD 22,1 billion for the shares they do not control.
Playrix Armenia is already on its way to becoming the largest gaming company in the region," said co-founder of Playrix.
Partner news
Latest news
Two Armenian Ministers self-isolate as staff test positive for Covid-19 Tigran Avinyan revealed that infections have been reported in the Minister of Territorial Administration.
Researchers working on face mask that lights up detecting Covid-19 The face mask produces a fluorescent signal when a person with the virus breathes, coughs, or sneezes.
Coronavirus may never go away, World Health Organization warns WHO emergencies director Dr Mike Ryan warned against trying to predict when the virus would disappear.
Armenia could re-impose restrictions if inpatient Covid-19 cases surge Armenia on May 14 extended the state of emergency for a second time until June 13.