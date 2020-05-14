Viva-MTS now offering VoD streaming to MTS TV users

PanARMENIAN.Net - Viva-MTS announced on Wednesday, May 13 that in the updated version of the MTS TV application, people can now watch their favorite programs, shows and movies with the new VoD (videos on demand) feature.

Users just need to update the already installed MTS TV app on mobile devices.

MTS TV app’s VoD consists of four categories: TV shows, TV series, TV movies, and Kids, which includes animated films with Armenian dubbing. No additional money is charged for using the VoD.

"Please be reminded that the MTS TV app allows watching Armenian HD channels, as well as many international TV channels in high quality via mobile devices," the company said in the statement.

To use the MTS TV app, you just needs to download the it and register by simply entering a phone number and other required information.

The application charges AMD 1000/30 days.