Covid-19: Armenia extends state of emergency for second time
May 14, 2020 - 11:33 AMT
PanARMENIAN.Net - Armenia has extended the state of emergency for a second time until June 13, giving the government more leverage to tackle the spread of the coronavirus.
The government approved the decision on Thursday, May 14.
Under the state of emergency, movement of citizens was restricted for several weeks, but most restrictions have already been eased.
Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan said, however, that the government will re-impose restrictions if the number of coronavirus cases receiving inpatient treatment exceeds 1500.
The number of confirmed coronavirus cases in Armenia grew by 142 to reach 3860 on Thursday, according to information provided by the Health Ministry. So far, 1572 people have recovered, 49 have died from the coronavirus in the country, while 21 others carrying the virus have died from other causes.
Top stories
RSF said media diversity has blossomed but the government has failed to reduce the media’s polarization.
The first case is a woman who arrived from Italy amid the raging pandemic and attended a crowded engagement party.
Austria is among the 16 countries whose citizens can't visit Armenia, according to a decision by the Commandant's Office.
People around the world have been panic-buying toilet paper amid the rapid spread of the novel coronavirus.
Partner news
Latest news
Researchers working on face mask that lights up detecting Covid-19 The face mask produces a fluorescent signal when a person with the virus breathes, coughs, or sneezes.
Coronavirus may never go away, World Health Organization warns WHO emergencies director Dr Mike Ryan warned against trying to predict when the virus would disappear.
Top official says EU needs to reopen borders within bloc Margrethe Vestager said the Commission has adopted a package of guidance and recommendations.
Viva-MTS now offering VoD streaming to MTS TV users The company said users just need to update the already installed MTS TV app on mobile devices.