Covid-19: Armenia extends state of emergency for second time

PanARMENIAN.Net - Armenia has extended the state of emergency for a second time until June 13, giving the government more leverage to tackle the spread of the coronavirus.

The government approved the decision on Thursday, May 14.

Under the state of emergency, movement of citizens was restricted for several weeks, but most restrictions have already been eased.

Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan said, however, that the government will re-impose restrictions if the number of coronavirus cases receiving inpatient treatment exceeds 1500.

The number of confirmed coronavirus cases in Armenia grew by 142 to reach 3860 on Thursday, according to information provided by the Health Ministry. So far, 1572 people have recovered, 49 have died from the coronavirus in the country, while 21 others carrying the virus have died from other causes.