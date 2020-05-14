Armenia notifies OSCE of Azerbaijan’s large-scale drills

PanARMENIAN.Net - Armenia has drawn the attention of the OSCE to the fact that Azerbaijan has failed to notify a major military exercise it is planning for May 18-22.

The OSCE, the organization's Minsk Group and the personal representative of the OSCE Chairperson-in-Office have all been notified of Azerbaijan’s breach of the Vienna Document, the Defense Ministry said in a statement.

“The Armenian side called on the Azerbaijani side to show restraint and respect commitments made to the international community,” the statement reads.

The Armenian Defense Ministry said the Azerbaijani drills "aggravate the security environment in the region."

The statement also said that any attempt to deploy military equipment and manpower on the state border with Armenia or the line of contact with Nagorno Karabakh (Artsakh) “will be considered a provocation and result in corresponding consequences”.

Azerbaijan has in the past too failed to notify major military exercises or activities, which the country is obliged to do under the Vienna Document.