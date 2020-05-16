China reports eight new COVID-19 cases
May 16, 2020 - 14:41 AMT
PanARMENIAN.Net - Mainland China reported eight new confirmed Covid-19 cases for May 15, up from four the previous day, Reuters cited the National Health Commission (NHC) as saying on Saturday, May 16.
Six of the eight confirmed cases are so-called imported infections, while two are locally transmitted in northeastern Jilin Province.
The number of new asymptomatic cases of the coronavirus rose to 13 from 11, the NHC said.
The number of confirmed cases in the mainland stands at 82,941 and the death toll at 4,633.
Photo: REUTERS/Aly Song
Armenia's coronavirus cases grow by 239 to reach 4283 37476 tests have been performed since the beginning of the outbreak in the country.