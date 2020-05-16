China reports eight new COVID-19 cases

China reports eight new COVID-19 cases
May 16, 2020 - 14:41 AMT

PanARMENIAN.Net - Mainland China reported eight new confirmed Covid-19 cases for May 15, up from four the previous day, Reuters cited the National Health Commission (NHC) as saying on Saturday, May 16.

Six of the eight confirmed cases are so-called imported infections, while two are locally transmitted in northeastern Jilin Province.

The number of new asymptomatic cases of the coronavirus rose to 13 from 11, the NHC said.

The number of confirmed cases in the mainland stands at 82,941 and the death toll at 4,633.

Photo: REUTERS/Aly Song
 Top stories
Germany's Merkel goes into self-quarantineGermany's Merkel goes into self-quarantine
A spokesperson, said a doctor gave her a vaccination on Friday, then tested positive for the virus shortly after.
Coronavirus: Czech Republic closing bordersCoronavirus: Czech Republic closing borders
Czechs and foreign nationals with permanent or long-term residence will not be allowed to leave the country.
"London patient" becomes second person cured of HIV
Ravindra Gupta said the new test results were "even more remarkable" and likely demonstrated the patient was cured.
CIA secretly owned encryption firm used by 120 nations – reportCIA secretly owned encryption firm used by 120 nations – report
The company got its first break with a contract to build code-making machines for U.S. troops during World War II.
Partner news
 Articles
Compassion is key, no matter what

An Italian photojournalist’s journey through the pandemic

 Most popular in the section
Russia coronavirus infections rise by 1,667 in a day
Bill Gates is the leading target for coronavirus hoaxes: report
Coronavirus infections surpass 36,700 in Russia
Mexico health center getting help from "El Chapo" firm
Home
All news
Overview: World
Other news in this section
 Latest news
Over 40 residents of Yerevan nursing home test positive for Covid-19 All the patients will be gradually hospitalized to organize a proper treatment for them.
120 ceasefire violations by Azerbaijan registered in past week The Karabakh troops continue controlling the situation on the contact line and protecting their positions.
USAID adding $11.5 million in assistance funding for Armenia The action brings the total amount of USAID assistance to $51.4 million since its inception in 2013.
Armenia's coronavirus cases grow by 239 to reach 4283 37476 tests have been performed since the beginning of the outbreak in the country.