Russia's coronavirus cases surpass 290,000

PanARMENIAN.Net - Russia confirmed 8,926 new coronavirus infections Monday, May 18, bringing the country’s official number of cases to 290,678, The Moscow Times reports.

It was the lowest number of new virus cases since May 1, when Russia announced 7,933 cases.

On Sunday, the head of Russia's public health watchdog, Anna Popova, said the growth of new coronavirus cases in Russia is stabilizing.

Russia is the second hardest-hit country in terms of infections.

Over the past 24 hours, 91 people have died, bringing the total toll to 2,722.