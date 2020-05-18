Russia's coronavirus cases surpass 290,000
May 18, 2020 - 16:37 AMT
PanARMENIAN.Net - Russia confirmed 8,926 new coronavirus infections Monday, May 18, bringing the country’s official number of cases to 290,678, The Moscow Times reports.
It was the lowest number of new virus cases since May 1, when Russia announced 7,933 cases.
On Sunday, the head of Russia's public health watchdog, Anna Popova, said the growth of new coronavirus cases in Russia is stabilizing.
Russia is the second hardest-hit country in terms of infections.
Over the past 24 hours, 91 people have died, bringing the total toll to 2,722.
Top stories
A spokesperson, said a doctor gave her a vaccination on Friday, then tested positive for the virus shortly after.
Czechs and foreign nationals with permanent or long-term residence will not be allowed to leave the country.
Ravindra Gupta said the new test results were "even more remarkable" and likely demonstrated the patient was cured.
The company got its first break with a contract to build code-making machines for U.S. troops during World War II.
Partner news
Latest news
Henrikh Mkhitaryan says "of course it would be nice to stay" with Roma Armenian midfielder Henrikh Mkhitaryan has confirmed his desire to stay in Italy with Roma.
Kim Kardashian West launches face masks The masks launched in five earth colors -- Sand, Clay, Sienna, Cocoa and Onyx -- with prices starting at $8.
Armenia Union of Employers concerned over Ucom developments The Republican Union of Employers of Armenia represents more than 20 percent of Armenia's largest companies.
Belgium medics turn backs on PM in protest over Covid-19 policy Doctors and nurses at Saint-Pierre hospital turned their backs as Sophie Wilmès arrived in a car.