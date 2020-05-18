Armenia: Coronavirus death rate stands at 1.3%

PanARMENIAN.Net - Health Minister Arsen Torosyan said on Monday, May 18 that the coronavirus fatality rate in Armenia now stands at 1.3%.

More than 100 patients are in critical condition, Torosyan said on Facebook.

The number of confirmed coronavirus cases in Armenia grew by 351 to reach 4823 on Monday morning, according to information provided by the Health Ministry.

So far, 2019 people have recovered, 61 have died from the coronavirus in the country, while 25 others carrying the virus have died from other causes.