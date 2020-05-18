Henrikh Mkhitaryan says "of course it would be nice to stay" with Roma
May 18, 2020 - 18:15 AMT
PanARMENIAN.Net - Armenian midfielder Henrikh Mkhitaryan has confirmed his desire to stay in Italy with Roma.
"Since the first day I arrived here in Rome, I feel very good in the club, in the city, and of course it would be nice to stay here," Mkhitaryan said in an interview with the Italian embassy in Yerevan.
"Comparing it to England, Germany and Ukraine, it has special things. People underrate Serie A but I would say it's more than interesting to play here.
"Of course it's not the same as it was 20 years ago but I'm pretty sure the league is getting better and better. I am more than happy to be here, to play in Italy with those fans is incredible... I'm really pleased to play in Roma and have fans like that."
Mkhitaryan admitted he doesn't have a lot of time left until the end of his football career: "But I’m pretty sure that I’m doing my best to achieve more, because at the end of your football career everyone will remember what you have done for the club, what titles you have won."
"It’s very important to leave a positive note by winning a trophy or doing something good for the club.
"I always had a dream to play in the best European Championships and the best European clubs. And I’ve fulfilled my dream.
"I’m working hard and mixing my talent with hard work. It’s not always easy, but sometimes you must make a sacrifice."
An Arsenal midfielder, Mkhitaryan has spent the season on loan at the Stadio Olimpico. The playmaker has struggled with injuries but has impressed when he has played, contributing six goals and three assists in just 13 league starts.
Top stories
Fonseca has said that he wants to sign on-loan Armenian midfielder Henrikh Mkhitaryan to permanent deals.
Pashinyan said the government should change its perception of and attitude towards sports in general.
Italian reports say says his performance average is higher than that of Bosnia international Edin Džeko.
“I hope to return to the group next week after Sassuolo, I want to score and provide assists,” Mkhitaryan said.
Partner news
CATEGORY PARTNER
Latest news
First coronavirus infection confirmed in Ecuador's Amazon tribe The 17-year-old pregnant woman began to show coronavirus related symptoms in early May.
Kim Kardashian West launches face masks The masks launched in five earth colors -- Sand, Clay, Sienna, Cocoa and Onyx -- with prices starting at $8.
Canada: Jet doing flyover tribute to frontline workers crashes, kills one At least one person was killed and another seriously injured when a Snowbirds jet crashed into a house.
New Zealand PM turned away from cafe under Covid-19 restrictions Jacinda Ardern announced last week that the country will move from Alert Level 3 down to Level 2.