Henrikh Mkhitaryan says "of course it would be nice to stay" with Roma

PanARMENIAN.Net - Armenian midfielder Henrikh Mkhitaryan has confirmed his desire to stay in Italy with Roma.

"Since the first day I arrived here in Rome, I feel very good in the club, in the city, and of course it would be nice to stay here," Mkhitaryan said in an interview with the Italian embassy in Yerevan.

"Comparing it to England, Germany and Ukraine, it has special things. People underrate Serie A but I would say it's more than interesting to play here.

"Of course it's not the same as it was 20 years ago but I'm pretty sure the league is getting better and better. I am more than happy to be here, to play in Italy with those fans is incredible... I'm really pleased to play in Roma and have fans like that."

Mkhitaryan admitted he doesn't have a lot of time left until the end of his football career: "But I’m pretty sure that I’m doing my best to achieve more, because at the end of your football career everyone will remember what you have done for the club, what titles you have won."

"It’s very important to leave a positive note by winning a trophy or doing something good for the club.

"I always had a dream to play in the best European Championships and the best European clubs. And I’ve fulfilled my dream.

"I’m working hard and mixing my talent with hard work. It’s not always easy, but sometimes you must make a sacrifice."

An Arsenal midfielder, Mkhitaryan has spent the season on loan at the Stadio Olimpico. The playmaker has struggled with injuries but has impressed when he has played, contributing six goals and three assists in just 13 league starts.