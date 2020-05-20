OSCE envoys' visit raised in conference call with Armenia Foreign Minister
May 20, 2020 - 11:53 AMT
PanARMENIAN.Net - Foreign Minister Zohrab Mnatsakanyan on Tuesday, May 20 had conference call with the OSCE Minsk Group co-chairs Igor Popov (Russia), Stéphane Visconti (France), Andrew Schofer (U.S.), as well as with the Personal Representative of the OSCE Chairperson-in-Office, Andrzej Kasprzyk.
Mnatsakanyan and the co-chairs exchanged views on regional developments since the previous video conference. The Armenian foreign policy chief stressed the importance of maintaining constant contacts with the OSCE mediators amid Covid-19.
The sides also considered the prospects of visits by the co-chairs to the region and ministerial meetings after lifting restrictions imposed due to the pandemic.
