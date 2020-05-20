Armenia kicks off major drills with Smerch systems, missile launchers
May 20, 2020 - 11:15 AMT
PanARMENIAN.Net - The Armenian Armed Forces kicked off major drills on Tuesday, May 19, which involve tactical missile launchers and Smerch rocket systems.
The Defense Ministry said the purpose of the exercise is to test the capabilities of commanders, headquarters and the personnel in general when bringing the unit to a high level of combat readiness, to improve the practical skills of servicemen and their field capabilities.
In the final stage of the three-day exercise, the troops will be firing live ammunition.
