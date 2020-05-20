Karabakh Covid-19 infections reach 29

PanARMENIAN.Net - Nagorno Karabakh (Artsakh) on Wednesday, May 20 announced one new coronavirus infection, taking the country's total to 29.

Health authorities said 26 out of 27 tests returned negative, while the new patient had been exposed to family members carrying the virus and was long self-isolated.

Eight people have so far recovered from the disease in Karabakh.

The country has declared a state of emergency to fight the spread of the pandemic. All the roads linking Karabakh to Armenia are almost entirely closed.