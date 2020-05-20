Karabakh Covid-19 infections reach 29

Karabakh Covid-19 infections reach 29
May 20, 2020 - 10:34 AMT

PanARMENIAN.Net - Nagorno Karabakh (Artsakh) on Wednesday, May 20 announced one new coronavirus infection, taking the country's total to 29.

Health authorities said 26 out of 27 tests returned negative, while the new patient had been exposed to family members carrying the virus and was long self-isolated.

Eight people have so far recovered from the disease in Karabakh.

The country has declared a state of emergency to fight the spread of the pandemic. All the roads linking Karabakh to Armenia are almost entirely closed.

 Top stories
Artsakh issues self-isolation order for some settlementsArtsakh issues self-isolation order for some settlements
Residents of the villages affected by the decision will not be able to leave their places of self-isolation.
Aliyev: Conflict should be resolved within Azerbaijan’s territorial integrityAliyev: Conflict should be resolved within Azerbaijan’s territorial integrity
Aliyev said the conflict "should be resolved within international law, According to which Karabakh is part of Azerbaijan."
Davit Babayan will run for Artsakh PresidentDavit Babayan will run for Artsakh President
The deputy chief of staff of the Artsakh President's office, Davit Babayan is planning to run for president.
Second Armenian to be evacuated from China quarantine zoneSecond Armenian to be evacuated from China quarantine zone
One Armenian citizen out of the overall 11 had been evacuated from the quarantine zone earlier.
Partner news
 Articles
And the Pulitzer Prize went to… a lot of Armenians

Honored as the best in literature, journalism

 Most popular in the section
Potential coronavirus vaccine trials set to start in April
Picture of Armenian girl nominated for World Press Photo award
San Francisco Armenian Genocide cross glows blue to honor health workers
Armenia temporarily bans Artsakh visits amid coronavirus crisis
Home
All news
Overview: Foreign Policy & Diaspora
Other news in this section
 Latest news
Armenia reports more Covid-19 recoveries than infections The number of confirmed cases climbed by 230 on Wednesday, while that of recoveries grew by 255.
Brazil reports record daily death toll of 1,179 The highest daily toll before that had been on May 12 when 881 people died in the country.
Armenia reports 230 coronavirus cases, 255 recoveries 44071 tests have been performed since the beginning of the outbreak in the country.
Armenia kicks off major drills with Smerch systems, missile launchers In the final stage of the three-day exercise, the troops will be firing live ammunition.