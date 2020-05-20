Armenia reports 230 coronavirus cases, 255 recoveries
May 20, 2020 - 11:04 AMT
PanARMENIAN.Net - The number of confirmed coronavirus cases in Armenia grew by 230 to reach 5271 on Wednesday, May 20 morning, according to information provided by the Health Ministry.
Fresh figures also revealed that 255 more people have recovered from the disease in the country․ Three others have died from Covid-19, while two others carrying the virus have died from other cases.
44071 tests have been performed since the beginning of the outbreak in the country, the National Center For Disease Control and Prevention said.
So far, 2419 people have recovered, 67 have died from the coronavirus in the country, while 27 others carrying the virus have died from other causes.
