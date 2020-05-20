Armenia reports more Covid-19 recoveries than infections
May 20, 2020 - 13:45 AMT
PanARMENIAN.Net - Armenia on Wednesday, May 20 reported more recoveries from Covid-19 than fresh infections for the first time in the past month.
According to information provided by the Health Ministry, the number of confirmed coronavirus cases in the country climbed by 230 on Wednesday, while that of recoveries grew by 255.
The number of recoveries last exceeded that of the newly-diagnosed on April 17, when 121 people were discharged and only 47 others were admitted to hospitals.
So far, 5271 coronavirus cases have been reported in the country, 2419 people have recovered, 67 have died from the disease, while 27 others carrying the virus have died from other causes.
Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan said Tuesday that if Armenia fails to slash the growth rate of the spread of the coronavirus outbreak, “hundreds of people could die each day.”
