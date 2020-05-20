The Netherlands to test minks as Covid-19 culprits
May 20, 2020 - 17:03 AMT
PanARMENIAN.Net - Dutch authorities believe that a mink may have infected a human with Covid-19, and are instituting mandatory testing at all mink farms in the Netherlands, CNN reports.
“On the basis of new research results from the ongoing research into Covid-19 infections at mink farms, it is plausible that an infection took place from mink to human,” the Dutch government said in a statement late Tuesday night. “It also appears from this research that minks can have Covid-19 without displaying symptoms.”
The government said that antibody testing of minks will be expanded to “all mink farms in the Netherlands and will become mandatory.”
The government also said it believes that cats may be playing a role in the spread of the virus between farms. “Ongoing research shows the viruses at two of the infected farms are very similar,” the statement said. Covid-19 was found in three of 11 cats at one mink farm, it said.
“In the course of this investigation, it is advised that infected mink farms ensure that cats cannot enter or leave the farm premises.”
Top stories
A spokesperson, said a doctor gave her a vaccination on Friday, then tested positive for the virus shortly after.
Czechs and foreign nationals with permanent or long-term residence will not be allowed to leave the country.
Ravindra Gupta said the new test results were "even more remarkable" and likely demonstrated the patient was cured.
The company got its first break with a contract to build code-making machines for U.S. troops during World War II.
Partner news
Latest news
Karabakh unveils homegrown kamikaze drones The drones will go into mass production in the coming months to help build up Karabakh’s military.
Armenia reports more Covid-19 recoveries than infections The number of confirmed cases climbed by 230 on Wednesday, while that of recoveries grew by 255.
Brazil reports record daily death toll of 1,179 The highest daily toll before that had been on May 12 when 881 people died in the country.
Armenia reports 230 coronavirus cases, 255 recoveries 44071 tests have been performed since the beginning of the outbreak in the country.