Armenia coronavirus infections reach 5606, death toll climbs to 70
May 21, 2020 - 10:35 AMT
PanARMENIAN.Net - The number of confirmed coronavirus cases in Armenia grew by 335 to reach 5606 on Thursday, May 21 morning, Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan told a Cabinet meeting.
The PM also revealed that three more people have died from Covid-19 in the country. The Health Ministry said, meanwhile, the 162 people have recovered from the disease.
According to Pashinyan, the coronavirus situation in Armenia is no going well.
"We should be able to quarantine without declaring a quarantine," he said, adding that the strictest measures should be taken to avoid more restrictions.
Government members were wearing masks during the Cabinet meeting, and Pashinyan said all of them should be wearing face coverings whenever there was someone else in the room.
Armenia has extended the state of emergency but has removed most restrictions.
