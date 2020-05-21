Greece to reopen tourism season in June

PanARMENIAN.Net - The Greek tourist season will kick off next month, with international charter flights to popular locations resuming in July, the prime minister says, according to the BBC.

"The tourism period begins on 15 June, when seasonal hotels can reopen," Kyriakos Mitsotakis said in a televised address on Wednesday.

"Let us make this summer the epilogue of the [Covid-19] crisis," he added.

The coronavirus pandemic threatens to ruin Greece's tourism industry, which is vital to the country's economy.

The Greek announcement came as EU tourism ministers agreed to do "whatever it takes for the quick and full recovery of European tourism".

As restrictions aimed at minimising the spread of the virus are gradually eased across Europe, Mitsotakis said that Greece had shown by its handling of the crisis that it was a "passport of safety, credibility and health".

"It's a great reputation," the prime minister said, adding that the country had provided a "hygienic shield in every location of hospitality... our passion that is always inspired by Xenios Zeus". The Greek god Zeus was god of xenia or hospitality, among many other things.

Greece has been praised for its handling of the pandemic, recording 166 coronavirus-related deaths and 2,850 confirmed cases.