64% of Armenia’s ICU beds designated for Covid-19 patients occupied
May 21, 2020 - 13:58 AMT
PanARMENIAN.Net - Health Minister Arsen Torosyan said on Thursday, May 21 that 131 out of 203 ICU beds (64%) designated for coronavirus patients are occupied at the moment.
Torosyan said around 10 beds in Intensive Care Units are specifically designed for children and pregnant women.
The Health Minister said earlier that coronavirus patients showing no symptoms will be sent home beginning from Friday.
Armenia has extended the state of emergency until June 13 but has removed most restrictions.
Confirmed Covid-19 cases in Armenia grew by 335 to reach 5606 on Thursday. So far, 2581 people have recovered, 70 have died from the coronavirus in the country, while 27 others carrying the virus have died from other causes.
Top stories
RSF said media diversity has blossomed but the government has failed to reduce the media’s polarization.
Caoili got into a car accident on March 14 and underwent several surgeries before being taken back to the intensive care unit.
The first case is a woman who arrived from Italy amid the raging pandemic and attended a crowded engagement party.
Austria is among the 16 countries whose citizens can't visit Armenia, according to a decision by the Commandant's Office.
Partner news
Latest news
Russia's Gazprom cut gas supplies to Germany, Turkey in March Natural gas pipeline exports by Gazprom account for around 35% of the European gas market.
Bill Gates shares his traditional summer reading list Microsoft co-founder and philanthropist Bill Gates has an annual tradition of sharing his reading list.
A quarter of Americans are hesitant about a coronavirus vaccine - poll Some 36% of respondents said they would be less willing to take a vaccine if Trump said it was safe.
Barcelona-Minsk-Yerevan flights coming from June 2 The new route will serve four flights a week on Mondays, Wednesdays, Fridays and Sundays.