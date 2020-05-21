64% of Armenia’s ICU beds designated for Covid-19 patients occupied

PanARMENIAN.Net - Health Minister Arsen Torosyan said on Thursday, May 21 that 131 out of 203 ICU beds (64%) designated for coronavirus patients are occupied at the moment.

Torosyan said around 10 beds in Intensive Care Units are specifically designed for children and pregnant women.

The Health Minister said earlier that coronavirus patients showing no symptoms will be sent home beginning from Friday.

Armenia has extended the state of emergency until June 13 but has removed most restrictions.

Confirmed Covid-19 cases in Armenia grew by 335 to reach 5606 on Thursday. So far, 2581 people have recovered, 70 have died from the coronavirus in the country, while 27 others carrying the virus have died from other causes.