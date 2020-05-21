Barcelona-Minsk-Yerevan flights coming from June 2

PanARMENIAN.Net - Belavia, the flag carrier and national airline of Belarus, is planning to launch Barcelona-Minsk-Yerevan flights beginning from June 2, the Armenian Embassy in Spain said on Facebook.

The route will serve four flights a week on Mondays, Wednesdays, Fridays and Sundays.

Passengers will have 2-4-hour layovers in Minsk depending on the day of the flight.

Armenia has extended the state of emergency in the country until June 13 but has removed most restrictions. Several other carriers have also expressed interest in resuming Armenia-bound flights.