Barcelona-Minsk-Yerevan flights coming from June 2
May 21, 2020 - 17:14 AMT
PanARMENIAN.Net - Belavia, the flag carrier and national airline of Belarus, is planning to launch Barcelona-Minsk-Yerevan flights beginning from June 2, the Armenian Embassy in Spain said on Facebook.
The route will serve four flights a week on Mondays, Wednesdays, Fridays and Sundays.
Passengers will have 2-4-hour layovers in Minsk depending on the day of the flight.
Armenia has extended the state of emergency in the country until June 13 but has removed most restrictions. Several other carriers have also expressed interest in resuming Armenia-bound flights.
Top stories
Residents of the villages affected by the decision will not be able to leave their places of self-isolation.
Aliyev said the conflict "should be resolved within international law, According to which Karabakh is part of Azerbaijan."
The deputy chief of staff of the Artsakh President's office, Davit Babayan is planning to run for president.
One Armenian citizen out of the overall 11 had been evacuated from the quarantine zone earlier.
Partner news
Latest news
Russia's Gazprom cut gas supplies to Germany, Turkey in March Natural gas pipeline exports by Gazprom account for around 35% of the European gas market.
Bill Gates shares his traditional summer reading list Microsoft co-founder and philanthropist Bill Gates has an annual tradition of sharing his reading list.
A quarter of Americans are hesitant about a coronavirus vaccine - poll Some 36% of respondents said they would be less willing to take a vaccine if Trump said it was safe.
Turkey vows response to any Haftar attacks on its Libyan sites Turkey will retaliate against any attack by Libya’s Khalifa Haftar on Turkish interests in the country.