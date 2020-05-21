Bill Gates shares his traditional summer reading list
May 21, 2020 - 18:13 AMT
PanARMENIAN.Net - Microsoft co-founder and philanthropist Bill Gates has an annual tradition of sharing his reading list, and his latest recommendations are here.
In a post on his blog, the billionaire began this year's list with "The Choice" by Dr. Edith Eva Eger. The book, he said, is partly a memoir and partly a guide to processing trauma. Eger was only sixteen years old when she and her family got sent to Auschwitz. After surviving unbelievable horrors, she moved to the United States and became a therapist.
"Cloud Atlas" by David Mitchell. If you’re in the mood for a really compelling tale about the best and worst of humanity, Gates says you’ll find yourself engrossed in it.
"The Ride of a Lifetime" by Bob Iger. The billionaire describes the book as one of the best business books he has read in several years: "Iger does a terrific job explaining what it’s really like to be the CEO of a large company (Disney - Ed.).
"The Great Influenza" by John M. Barry. If you’re looking for a historical comparison, the 1918 influenza pandemic is as close as you’re going to get, he says: "Barry will teach you almost everything you need to know about one of the deadliest outbreaks in human history."
"Good Economics for Hard Times", by Abhijit V. Banerjee and Esther Duflo. Banerjee and Duflo won the Nobel Memorial Prize in Economic Sciences last year, and they’re two of the smartest economists working today, Gates argues: "Fortunately for us, they’re also very good at making economics accessible to the average person."
Gates has also shared some TV shows he believes are worth watching such as the documentary "Pandemic: How to Prevent an Outbreak" on Netflix. He also said that he and his wife are keeping up with several series, such as "A Million Little Things", "This Is Us", and "Ozark".
