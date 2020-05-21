Russia's Gazprom cut gas supplies to Germany, Turkey in March
May 21, 2020 - 18:38 AMT
PanARMENIAN.Net - Russian gas giant Gazprom decreased its supplies to major clients Germany and Turkey in March, the Interfax news agency reported on Tuesday, citing Russian customs data.
Natural gas pipeline exports by Gazprom, which account for around 35% of the European gas market, plummeted by almost one-fifth in the first quarter against the backdrop of weak demand, a source familiar with the data told Reuters earlier.
Turkey reduced imports from Gazprom by sevenfold year-on-year to a symbolic 206 million cubic metres in March, Interfax said.
Supplies to Germany fell by 45% year-on-year to 2.67 billion cubic metres in March, the news agency added.
Gazprom’s March exports to Austria and Belarus were also down - by 25% and 8%, respectively, while supplies to Italy and Hungary rose by 19%, Interfax said.
The state-controlled gas company has said it expects its natural gas exports to decline by around 16% in 2020 as the coronavirus crisis hit global demand.
Top stories
A spokesperson, said a doctor gave her a vaccination on Friday, then tested positive for the virus shortly after.
Czechs and foreign nationals with permanent or long-term residence will not be allowed to leave the country.
Ravindra Gupta said the new test results were "even more remarkable" and likely demonstrated the patient was cured.
The company got its first break with a contract to build code-making machines for U.S. troops during World War II.
Partner news
Latest news
Barcelona-Minsk-Yerevan flights coming from June 2 The new route will serve four flights a week on Mondays, Wednesdays, Fridays and Sundays.
Armenia says Azerbaijan has no impact on Karabakh democracy The inauguration of Karabakh's incoming President Arayik Harutyunyan is set for May 21 evening.
Global coronavirus cases surpass five million Since the beginning of the outbreak, more than 328,000 people have died globally from Covid-19 complications.
Georgia lifting state of emergency, curfew Georgia will not be extending the state of emergency and nationwide curfew in the country beyond May 22