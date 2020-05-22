Karabakh reports four new coronavirus cases

PanARMENIAN.Net - Nagorno Karabakh (Artsakh) on Friday, May 22 announced four new coronavirus infections, bringing the country's total to 33.

Health authorities said 40 out of 44 tests returned negative, while the new cases had been exposed to family members carrying the virus.

Eight people have so far recovered from the disease in Karabakh.

The country has declared a state of emergency to fight the spread of the pandemic. All the roads linking Karabakh to Armenia are almost entirely closed.