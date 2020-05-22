Armenia: Int'l arrivals will be told to self-isolate for 14 days

PanARMENIAN.Net - People arriving in Armenia from abroad will be told to self-isolate for 14 days without leaving their homes even once, according to a May 21 decision by Deputy Prime Minister, Commandant Tigran Avinyan.

Only pilots, cargo truck drivers and machinists of freight trains will be allowed to self-quarantine only until their next flight or shift, if they show no symptoms of the virus.

Also, people who have been exposed to a family member or a close contact carrying the virus will also be told to self-isolate.

The number of confirmed coronavirus cases in Armenia grew by 322 to reach 5928 on Friday, May 22 morning. So far, 2874 people have recovered, 74 have died from the coronavirus in the country, while 28 others carrying the virus have died from other causes.