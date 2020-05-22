Armenia: Int'l arrivals will be told to self-isolate for 14 days
May 22, 2020 - 14:40 AMT
PanARMENIAN.Net - People arriving in Armenia from abroad will be told to self-isolate for 14 days without leaving their homes even once, according to a May 21 decision by Deputy Prime Minister, Commandant Tigran Avinyan.
Only pilots, cargo truck drivers and machinists of freight trains will be allowed to self-quarantine only until their next flight or shift, if they show no symptoms of the virus.
Also, people who have been exposed to a family member or a close contact carrying the virus will also be told to self-isolate.
The number of confirmed coronavirus cases in Armenia grew by 322 to reach 5928 on Friday, May 22 morning. So far, 2874 people have recovered, 74 have died from the coronavirus in the country, while 28 others carrying the virus have died from other causes.
Top stories
RSF said media diversity has blossomed but the government has failed to reduce the media’s polarization.
Caoili got into a car accident on March 14 and underwent several surgeries before being taken back to the intensive care unit.
The first case is a woman who arrived from Italy amid the raging pandemic and attended a crowded engagement party.
Austria is among the 16 countries whose citizens can't visit Armenia, according to a decision by the Commandant's Office.
Partner news
Latest news
Pakistani passenger plane carrying 99 people crashes near Karachi The Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) jet was carrying 91 passengers and eight crew members.
Armenia and region: Coronavirus updates from May 22 The novel coronavirus has been rapidly spreading worldwide, including in Armenia and the region.
America's richest people became even richer during the pandemic Jeff Bezos and Mark Zuckerberg had the biggest gains, adding $34.6 billion and $25 billion, respectively.
Covid-19: Oxford University vaccine study moves to next phases of trials Next, phase 3 will assess how the vaccine works in a large number of people over the age of 18.