Fresh record: Armenia reports 374 new Covid-19 cases, seven deaths
May 23, 2020 - 10:58 AMT
PanARMENIAN.Net - The number of confirmed coronavirus cases in Armenia grew by 374 to reach 6302 on Saturday, May 23 morning, according to information provided by the Health Ministry.
Fresh figures also revealed that 62 more patients have recovered from the disease in the country, three others have died from Covid-19, while four people carrying the virus have died of other causes.
49080 tests have been performed since the beginning of the outbreak in the country, the National Center For Disease Control and Prevention said.
So far, 2936 people have recovered, 77 have died from the coronavirus in the country, while 32 others carrying the virus have died from other causes.
