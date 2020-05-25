System of a Down’s Yerevan concert pushed back at least until summer 2021
May 25, 2020 - 14:03 AMT
PanARMENIAN.Net - System of a Down’s summer concert in Yerevan has been postponed and could happen next year, frontman Serj Tankian has revealed.
Tankian said not all the tour dates may return in 2021 but added that the one in Armenia will happen “sometime in summer”.
“We are hoping to redo a lot of the shows – on the tour that we were gonna do this year – next year,” the musician said in a Facebook live.
“So we are basically rescheduling a good number of the shows, maybe not all of them, but as much as we can.
“When will [the concert in] Armenia be there, probably, I would say, sometime in summer, if everything goes well.”
Tankian had said in October 2019 that SOAD will give a concert in Yerevan in the summer of 2020, but all major public gatherings throughout the world have been canceled or postponed amid the coronavirus outbreak.
Top stories
Penderecki was known for his film scores, including for William Friedkin’s “The Exorcist”, Stanley Kubrick’s “The Shining”.
The festival made the news public on March 19, saying that “several options are considered in order to preserve its running”
Տhe European Film Market is the world’s third biggest industry meeting for the international film circuit.
The singer-songwriter has been enjoying huge success with her brother Finneas O'Connell with her debut album.
Partner news
Latest news
Armenia economic activity shrank 17% during April Economic activity shrank by 17.2% in April year-on-year, reveals data from the National Statistical Service.
Media: Roma push to extend Mkhitaryan loan deal Roma are in negotiations with Arsenal to buy Armenian midfielder Henrikh Mkhitaryan in June 2021.
Russia's Covid-19 cases surpass 350,000 Health authorities in Russia said the number of fatalities rose by 92 overnight to reach 3,633 overall.
Karabakh reports one new coronavirus case bringing total to 34 Health authorities said the single new case had been exposed to people carrying the virus.