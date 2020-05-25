System of a Down’s Yerevan concert pushed back at least until summer 2021

PanARMENIAN.Net - System of a Down’s summer concert in Yerevan has been postponed and could happen next year, frontman Serj Tankian has revealed.

Tankian said not all the tour dates may return in 2021 but added that the one in Armenia will happen “sometime in summer”.

“We are hoping to redo a lot of the shows – on the tour that we were gonna do this year – next year,” the musician said in a Facebook live.

“So we are basically rescheduling a good number of the shows, maybe not all of them, but as much as we can.

“When will [the concert in] Armenia be there, probably, I would say, sometime in summer, if everything goes well.”

Tankian had said in October 2019 that SOAD will give a concert in Yerevan in the summer of 2020, but all major public gatherings throughout the world have been canceled or postponed amid the coronavirus outbreak.