Armenia coronavirus infections reach 7402
May 26, 2020 - 11:01 AMT
PanARMENIAN.Net - The number of confirmed coronavirus cases in Armenia grew by 289 to reach 7402 on Tuesday, May 26 morning, according to information provided by the Health Ministry.
Fresh figures also revealed that 75 more people have recovered, while four patients have died from Covid-19.
52554 tests have been performed since the beginning of the outbreak in the country, the National Center For Disease Control and Prevention said.
So far, 3220 people have recovered, 91 have died from the coronavirus in the country, while 39 others carrying the virus have died from other causes.
Health Minister Arsen Torosyan said on Monday, evening that 250 coronavirus patients in Armenia are in serious condition and 48 are in critical condition. Torosyan said 16 patients are placed on ventilators.
