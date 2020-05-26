Nearly half of accounts tweeting about coronavirus are likely bots
May 26, 2020 - 18:05 AMT
PanARMENIAN.Net - Nearly half of the Twitter accounts spreading messages on the social media platform about the coronavirus pandemic are likely bots, researchers at Carnegie Mellon University said, according to NPR.
Researchers culled through more than 200 million tweets discussing the virus since January and found that about 45% were sent by accounts that behave more like computerized robots than humans.
It is too early to say conclusively which individuals or groups are behind the bot accounts, but researchers said the tweets appeared aimed at sowing division in America.
"We do know that it looks like it's a propaganda machine, and it definitely matches the Russian and Chinese playbooks, but it would take a tremendous amount of resources to substantiate that," said Kathleen Carley, a professor of computer science at Carnegie Mellon University who is conducting a study into bot-generated coronavirus activity on Twitter that has yet to be published.
Researchers identified more than 100 false narratives about COVID-19 that are proliferating on Twitter by accounts controlled by bots.
Among the misinformation disseminated by bot accounts: tweeted conspiracy theories about hospitals being filled with mannequins or tweets that connected the spread of the coronavirus to 5G wireless towers, a notion that is patently untrue.
Top stories
Gurgen Khachatryan claimed that the "illegalities have been taking place in 2020."
The care reaction is slated to launch globally on Facebook’s app and website sometime next week.
The Yesayan brothers had earlier offered AMD 22,1 billion for the shares they do not control.
"The company plans to implement all necessary measures for disinfection and containment promptly," Samsung said.
Partner news
Latest news
JK Rowling's new children's book will be published free online JK Rowling described "The Ickabog" as “a story about truth and the abuse of power”.
Wuhan performed 6.5 million Covid-19 tests in 9 days Wuhan's citywide testing drive came after six new cases emerged in a residential community earlier this month.
Azerbaijani FM's son bought 2 homes worth $4.2m in New York City Emin Mammadyarov has acquired the two apartments in Trump Place, a Riverside South development.
ECHR: Azerbaijan failed to enforce jail term for hate crime against Armenian Armenian officer Gurgen Margaryan was murdered in February 2004 by Ramil Safarov.