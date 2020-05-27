Armenia reports 372 new coronavirus cases, seven deaths
May 27, 2020 - 10:58 AMT
PanARMENIAN.Net - The number of confirmed coronavirus cases in Armenia grew by 372 to reach 7774 on Wednesday, May 27 morning, according to information provided by the Health Ministry.
Fresh figures also revealed that 35 more people have recovered, seven patients have died from Covid-19, while five others carrying the virus have died of other causes..
53678 tests have been performed since the beginning of the outbreak in the country, the National Center For Disease Control and Prevention said.
So far, 3255 people have recovered, 98 have died from the coronavirus in the country, while 44 others carrying the virus have died from other causes.
Health Minister Arsen Torosyan said on Monday, evening that 250 coronavirus patients in Armenia are in serious condition and 48 are in critical condition. Torosyan said 16 patients are placed on ventilators.
