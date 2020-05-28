Armenia reports record coronavirus deaths in a single day
May 28, 2020 - 11:09 AMT
PanARMENIAN.Net - Armenia reported a record number of deaths from coronavirus on Thursday, May 28, with 15 deaths in the past 24 hours.
The number of confirmed coronavirus cases in the country grew by 442 to reach 8216, and only 32 people were discharged after recovering from the disease.
54931 tests have been performed since the beginning of the outbreak in the country, the National Center For Disease Control and Prevention said.
So far, 3287 people have recovered, 113 have died from the coronavirus in the country, while 44 others carrying the virus have died from other causes.
Health Minister Arsen Torosyan said on Monday, evening that 271 coronavirus patients in Armenia are in serious condition and 53 are in critical condition. Torosyan said 18 patients are placed on ventilators.
