U․S․ Congress approves China sanctions over Uighur oppression
May 28, 2020 - 12:07 AMT
PanARMENIAN.Net - The U.S. House of Representatives has overwhelmingly approved legislation calling for sanctions on Chinese officials deemed responsible for the oppression of Uighur Muslims, sending the bill to the White House for President Donald Trump to veto or sign into law, Al Jazeera reports.
The Uighur Human Rights Act passed by a 413-1 vote on Wednesday, May 27 and came hours after Secretary of State Mike Pomp notified Congress that the administration no longer considered Hong Kong autonomous from China.
The bill calls for sanctions against those responsible for the repression of Uighurs and other Muslim groups in China's Xinjiang province, where the United Nations estimates that more than a million Muslims have been detained in camps.
It singles out the region's Communist Party secretary, Chen Quanguo, a member of China's powerful Politburo, as responsible for "gross human rights violations" against them.
"Beijing's barbarous actions targeting the Uighur people are an outrage to the collective conscience of the world," Speaker Nancy Pelosi, a Democrat, told the house in support of the bill.
Photo: Umit Bektas/Reuters
