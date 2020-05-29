Google's "Sodar" AR tool helps you social distance

PanARMENIAN.Net - Google has unveiled a new augmented reality tool that can help you follow social distancing rules when you do have to venture out of your home, Engadget says.

It’s an experimental project called “Sodar” — introduced by the Experiments with Google account on Twitter — that creates a six feet or two meter radius ring around you through your phone screen.

The tool’s purpose is to give you a way to visualize how far six feet is supposed to be and adjust to the new normal as lockdowns start to ease up.

Sodar isn’t a standalone app and doesn’t need to be installed to work — to use it, you simply have to visit its website. That said, it will only work using Chrome on Android devices, and some Android devices may not be compatible.