Google's "Sodar" AR tool helps you social distance
May 29, 2020 - 11:31 AMT
PanARMENIAN.Net - Google has unveiled a new augmented reality tool that can help you follow social distancing rules when you do have to venture out of your home, Engadget says.
It’s an experimental project called “Sodar” — introduced by the Experiments with Google account on Twitter — that creates a six feet or two meter radius ring around you through your phone screen.
The tool’s purpose is to give you a way to visualize how far six feet is supposed to be and adjust to the new normal as lockdowns start to ease up.
Sodar isn’t a standalone app and doesn’t need to be installed to work — to use it, you simply have to visit its website. That said, it will only work using Chrome on Android devices, and some Android devices may not be compatible.
