Led Zeppelin's Celebration Day Concert Film to stream for free
May 29, 2020 - 16:55 AMT
PanARMENIAN.Net - Led Zeppelin have announced that they will be streaming their 2012 concert film Celebration Day for free 8PM UK time (11PM Armenia time) on Saturday,May 30, NME reports.
Celebration Day was filmed at the legendary band’s one-off reunion show at The O2 in London on December 10, 2007. The performance was the headline act at the Ahmet Ertegun Tribute Concert, which was held in memory of the band’s friend and Atlantic Records co-founder Ahmet Ertegun.
Celebration Day was widely released in November 2012 following a limited cinematic release the previous month, and Led Zeppelin have now confirmed that the film will be officially available to watch online for free on their YouTube channel.
The stream will be available to watch on the Led Zeppelin YouTube channel for three days (ending June 2) after its YouTube premiere on Saturday, an event that is being billed as a “global watch party”.
The gig saw founding members John Paul Jones, Jimmy Page and Robert Plant being joined by Jason Bonham, the son of the band’s late drummer John Bonham, for a 16-song set.
Photo: Kevin Westenberg / Mythgem Ltd / Press
