Google delays Android 11 Beta announcement amid U.S. unrest

PanARMENIAN.Net - Google had been planning to unveil new features coming in Android 11 on June 3, but it has decided to delay the unveiling. In a tweet on Friday, May 29 evening, Android’s developer account said that “We are excited to tell you more about Android 11, but now is not the time to celebrate”, The Verge reports.

Google says that it will “be back with more on Android 11, soon,” but did not say when that might be.

Although Google doesn’t explicitly say why, the reason is very clear. The announcement comes as many American cities are filled with protests, looting, and fires.

The response to the death of George Floyd in Minnesota has extended well beyond the conflict in Minneapolis. The Bay area where Google and most of its employees are based has seen major conflicts in both San Jose and Oakland the evening when Google made the call its event. It’s a brutal night here in the Bay area.