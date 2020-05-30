100 ceasefire violations by Azerbaijan registered in past week

PanARMENIAN.Net - Around 100 ceasefire violations - more than 600 shots in total - by the Azerbaijani army were registered on the contact line with Nagorno Karabakh (Artsakh) in the period from May 24 to 30, the Karabakh Defense Army said in a statement.

The Karabakh troops continue controlling the situation on the contact line and protecting their positions.

In the previous week, Azerbaijani troops attempted a subversive attack on the contact line with Karabakh. The Armenian troops, however, managed to throw the rival back to their positions and suffered no casualties in the process.