100 ceasefire violations by Azerbaijan registered in past week
May 30, 2020 - 14:53 AMT
PanARMENIAN.Net - Around 100 ceasefire violations - more than 600 shots in total - by the Azerbaijani army were registered on the contact line with Nagorno Karabakh (Artsakh) in the period from May 24 to 30, the Karabakh Defense Army said in a statement.
The Karabakh troops continue controlling the situation on the contact line and protecting their positions.
In the previous week, Azerbaijani troops attempted a subversive attack on the contact line with Karabakh. The Armenian troops, however, managed to throw the rival back to their positions and suffered no casualties in the process.
