Armenian Genocide documentary now streaming on Amazon Prime

PanARMENIAN.Net - "An Armenian Trilogy", a new documentary about Dan Yessian’s journey from advertising music creator to writing his first classical composition in honor of the victims of the 1915 Armenian Genocide, has been released on Amazon Prime, reports the Armenian Weekly.

In addition, his three-movement classical composition, "An Armenian Trilogy – Live in Yerevan", performed by the Armenian National Philharmonic Orchestra, is now available on iTunes, Spotify and Amazon.

The concert is also included as bonus footage at the end of the film. Yessian is the founder of Yessian Music Inc., an international music production company responsible for creating original music for TV commercials and programs, movie trailers, video games, theme parks and memorials, including the One World Observatory at the site of the former World Trade Center in New York City.

The Armenian Genocide, when 1.5 million Armenian citizens were massacred by the Turkish Ottoman Empire between 1915 and 1922, made headlines in December 2019 when the U.S. Senate voted unanimously to recognize the mass killings as genocide and then again mid-February 2020, when the Syrian Parliament also recognized the massacres as genocide.