Armenia: Kawasaki disease diagnosed in 4-year-old child

PanARMENIAN.Net - Armenian Health Minister Arsen Torosyan said on Wednesday, June 3 that a 4-year-old child who has been diagnosed with Kawasaki disease after testing positive with coronavirus.

Kawasaki disease is a syndrome of unknown cause that results in a fever and mainly affects children under 5 years of age. Symptoms include a rash, swollen glands in the neck and dry and cracked lips.

Torosyan said many children across the world have been affected by the rare inflammatory disease linked to coronavirus.

“Given the international statistics, we had in advance stored expensive immunoglobulin drugs specifically for the treatment of this disease”.

The number of confirmed coronavirus cases in Armenia grew by 515 to reach 10524 on Wednesday, June 3 morning․ So far, 3454 people have recovered, 170 have died from the coronavirus in the country, while 59 others carrying the virus have died from other causes.