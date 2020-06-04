Armenia: 391 Covid-19 patients in serious, 59 in critical condition

PanARMENIAN.Net - Health Minister Arsen Torosyan said on Thursday, June 4 that 391 coronavirus patients in Armenia are in serious condition and 59 are in critical condition.

Torosyan said 15 patients are placed on ventilators at the moment.

According to the Health Minister, more cases are being registered in various factories and workshops.

He also revealed that only 15-20% of confirmed cases need to be hospitalized.

The number of confirmed coronavirus cases in Armenia grew by 697 to reach 11,221 on Thursday. So far, 3468 people have recovered, 176 have died from the coronavirus in the country, while 68 others carrying the virus have died from other causes.