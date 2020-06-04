Armenia: 391 Covid-19 patients in serious, 59 in critical condition
June 4, 2020 - 12:53 AMT
PanARMENIAN.Net - Health Minister Arsen Torosyan said on Thursday, June 4 that 391 coronavirus patients in Armenia are in serious condition and 59 are in critical condition.
Torosyan said 15 patients are placed on ventilators at the moment.
According to the Health Minister, more cases are being registered in various factories and workshops.
He also revealed that only 15-20% of confirmed cases need to be hospitalized.
The number of confirmed coronavirus cases in Armenia grew by 697 to reach 11,221 on Thursday. So far, 3468 people have recovered, 176 have died from the coronavirus in the country, while 68 others carrying the virus have died from other causes.
Top stories
Caoili got into a car accident on March 14 and underwent several surgeries before being taken back to the intensive care unit.
The first case is a woman who arrived from Italy amid the raging pandemic and attended a crowded engagement party.
Austria is among the 16 countries whose citizens can't visit Armenia, according to a decision by the Commandant's Office.
People around the world have been panic-buying toilet paper amid the rapid spread of the novel coronavirus.
Partner news
Latest news
Brazil sets record with 1,349 daily coronavirus deaths Brazil registered a record number of daily deaths from the coronavirus for the second consecutive day.
AP: Armenia requests vote on election of Turkish diplomat as UN GA chief There is only one candidate and his name was initially sent to member states for unanimous approval.
LEGO asks retailers to stop advertising police sets The LEGO Group asked retailers to stop marketing product listings involving police officers.
Armenia PM launches online campaign against Covid-19 safety violations Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan has started an online campaign aimed at identifying violators of public order amid the spread of the coronavirus in the country.